Sonam Kapoor slams British Airways





For the second time Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s luggage was misplaced by British Airways and she is terribly upset with their service. The ‘Zoya Factor’ actor vowed never to fly with British Airways in life.

Slamming the airline, the 34-year-old actress said, "This is the third time I've travelled British Airways this month and the second time they've lost my bags. I think I've learnt my lesson. I'm never flying British Airways again”.

In their apology note, the airline asked the actress if she has been provided with a tracking reference "We're sorry to hear about the delay to your luggage, Sonam. Have you been provided with a tracking reference when informed at the airport?"

Highly upset, Sonam Kapoor retweeted, "Yes all that is done. But it is a massive inconvenience. You guys need to step up. It's terrible service and terrible mismanagement."

The airline apologised for their mistake and wrote: "We can only offer our sincere apologies, Sonam. Please be assured we're working to reunite you with your bag as quickly as possible."

Commenting on Sonam's tweet, another actress Pooja Hegde revealed that the same airline had lost her bags last month. She wrote: "Yup! They lost my bags too last month, and then had to courier it to me, seems like it's a regular thing for them to do."