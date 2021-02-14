Sonam Kapoor showers love on hubby Anand Ahuja





Sonam Kapoor has been extensively shooting in Glasgow for her upcoming film, ‘Blind’ and her husband Anand Ahuja opted for work from home option to be with his hard-working and loving wife.

Sonam shared a video and amalgamation of images to thank her husband for being so supportive and lovable.

The actress captioned the post saying, “Thanks to my amazing husband who spent 5 out of the 6 weeks with me in Glasgow . . It was amazing coming back to him after shooting everyday. . It would have been so much easier for him to work from home in London, but he was here with me as the most supportive, encouraging and generous partner. . Thank you @anandahuja .. I appreciate you and I’ll never take you for granted.. love you...” Isn’t that too sweet.

Anand is highly shocked and impressed with Sonam’s collection, he dropped a comment saying, ‘What are these photos and videos you crazoooooo. Congratulations! Happy to be here with you and see you in some SERIOUS action!” Adorable aren’t they?