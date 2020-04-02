Sonam Kapoor showers kisses on sleepy Anand Ahuja





Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor showered kisses on her husband Anand Ahuja as he is feeling sleepy and hungry.

On Tuesday, Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable post on Instagram. In the monochrome picture, the actress showers her husband Anand Ahuja with kisses. For the caption, Sonam penned down the lyrics of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds track, followed by the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #sleepyhungrybaby.

Anand was quick to react to the post. In the comment box, he reminded Sonam to keep her promise and sing the Bob Marley song to him in person. "You were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang “sunshine”! This post is super cute but doesn’t free you from the in person singing promise please (sic)!" he wrote.

Responding to the comment, Sonam wrote, "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are grey."

After coming home from London vacation, Sonam and Anand quarantined themselves. The ‘Neerja’ actress said that took high risk in flying back home as her parents and in-laws are elderly people and they need to be taken special care in the time of emergency.

Sonam and Anand are currently in Delhi to take care of Anand’s parents but the former said that she is also concerned about the well-being of her parents-Anil and Sunita Kapoor - are 60-plus.