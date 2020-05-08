Sonam Kapoor shares romantic post for Anand Ahuja on second anniversary





Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated second wedding anniversary and on their special day, Sonam penned a heartfelt note.

Sharing a picture of Sonam kissing Anand, she wrote, "I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja, your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism."

"Thank you for being my partner and standing beside me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. #everydayphenomenal," the 34-year-old actress concluded.

After dating for two years, Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018 according to Anand Karaj ceremony.

A grand wedding reception party was held at The Leela, Mumbai. Who’s who of Bollywood graced the wedding reception.