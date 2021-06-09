Sonam Kapoor rings in birthday with Anand in London, wishes pour in





Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is currently in London with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja and she celebrated her 36th birthday with friends in London. Though she is away from her family and friends, wishes poured in for the actress from every quarter.

Hubby Anand Ahuja wished his loving wife by sharing a hugging picture,

“You can LITERALLY feel the thoughts, pains, and discomforts of others. You are genuinely and effortlessly selfless - empathy personified - and it is a daily occurrence … Happy birthday @sonamkapoor ; you are why #everydayphenomenal,” he wrote on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Anand shared a black-and-white photograph of him and Sonam at an event, looking at each other. He captioned the post, “I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal,” he wrote. “Hahahahah love you so much,” she commented on the post.

Mother Sunita Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday my darling daughter, Miss you so much There is so many things I want for you.. so many wishes for you in my heart. But my greatest wish is that you always remember how much you are loved Because you are such a beautiful and unique person .. love you so much beta."

Sonam's cousin, actor Arjun Kapoor also wished the actor by sharing an old picture of the duo together. Arjun captioned the post, "Happy birthday @sonamkapoor! Stay kind, stay happy and stay the way you are... I miss you and love you and can’t wait to see you and @anandahuja soon so that we can enjoy @rheakapoor's cooking & AK (@anilskapoor) stealing bites from our plates while pretending to be on a diet..."

Her brother Harsh Varrdhan also wished her. "Happy birthday @sonamkapoor .. need to leave rainy bombay soon after this busy month and come to Europe!" he wrote on Instagram. Sister Rhea dropped a series of Boomerang videos on Instagram and captioned her post, "Happy birthday to my best friend, better half, big sister and partner in everything big and small, fabulous and silly. Forever."

Wishing his daughter, Anil Kapoor wrote, To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor , watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favorite things about you.



I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!