Sonam Kapoor poses with hubby Anand Ahuja at sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding





Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is over the moon as her little sister Rhea Kapoor is getting married to Karan Boolani. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja are spotted outside the wedding venue and the couple looked heavenly together.

The ‘Neerja’ actor looked breathing in a traditional outfit and she is decked with kajra and stunning ornaments.

The wedding is currently taking place at Anil Kapoor’s bungalow and guests already reached the Kapoors residence for the intimate wedding.