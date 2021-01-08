Sonam Kapoor misses her husband Anand Ahuja





Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is shooting in Glasgow for her upcoming film, ‘Blind’ is desperately missing her husband Anand Ahuja. Sharing a lovey-dovey image with the hubby, the ‘Neerja’ actress wrote, “It’s lovely to cohabitate with you best friend @anandahuja I miss you come soon.”

She followed it up with another tweet, “I miss you @anandahuja too much.” Anand reacted on her Instagram stories, “Comingggg you crazy girl.”

Not only Anand Ahuja but Sonam Kapoor also misses her sister and parents as she has not met them for the past six months. Sharing a picture of her sister and business partner, Rhea, Sonam wrote on Instagram Stories,“Miss my sister the most in the world haven’t seen her or my parents in over six months. Love you rhee bee miss you too much @rheakapoor.”

Sonam is in Glasgow for her new movie, ‘Blind’. Sharing a picture with a dog named Elsa, who also features with her in the film, Sonam wrote, “Everyone meet Elsa my beautiful dog in #blind and she loves my character #gia and #gia cannot function without her.” She had shared another picture with her team and had written: “All in our small little bubble. The A Team ... #BLIND #GIA .. our little normal.”