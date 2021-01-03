Sonam Kapoor lock lips with hubby Anand Ahuja on New Year





Sonam Kapoor celebrated New Year with her dearest husband Anand Ahuja. The ‘Neerja’ actor welcomed New Year with a passionate lip-lock with her husband.

Sharing the photo, Sonam wrote, "2021 I’m ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I’m only looking forward to having the best fucking time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all..."

Anand commented, "Sneaky photo. Love you @sonamakapoor and true words above."

The picture showed Anand and Sonam kissed each other. On the other hand, Anand is seen wearing a black shirt while Sonam wore a white outfit.

The couple got married in a lavish wedding in 2018.

On the work front, Sonam is currently shooting for an action thriller film ‘Blind’ helmed by filmmaker Shome Makhija in Scotland.