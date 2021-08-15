Sonam Kapoor gives her mom-in-law a big hug as she arrives for Rhea’s wedding





Sonam Kapoor’s in-laws and Anand Ahuja’s parents Priya Ahuja and Sunil Ahuja attended Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding on August 14th, 2021.

As they arrived at the Kapoor residence, Priya Ahuja was received with a warm hug by her daughter-in-law and actress Sonam Kapoor. the gesture speaks about their strong saas-bahu bonding.

Back in February, Sonam wished her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on her birthday in the most adorable way. She wrote, "I am Once blessed with a wonderful mother; twice blessed with my mother-in-law. You’re selfless, patient, compassionate, loving—and so many other great things that make you so special (and make us so lucky!) We’re so grateful for you and your love – I’m the luckiest daughter-in-law in the world. Wishing the very best mother-in-law the very best birthday! Love you mom," she wrote.

Sonam and Anand posed for the paparazzi and they looked stunning together.