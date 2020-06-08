Sonam Kapoor flies off to Mumbai ahead of her birthday





Days ago, Sonam Kapoor has shared picture of her taken at the airport and she captioned it, “All my bags are packed and I’m ready to go..... somewhere.. anywhere I miss traveling”. With this post, she hinted that she is all set to fly to a new destination and now the secret is out. The ‘Neerja’ actress flew off to Mumbai and reunited with her parents and sister after two months of lockdown.

Sonam Kapoor is quite happy to reunite with her sister Rhea Kapoor and the sister duo posed for a photograph. Sonam shared a selfie with her sister and captioned it, “Back with my main... thank you, my incredible husband, Anand Ahuja.”

Meanwhile, another picture of the sister duo is seen chilling in the bed and both glued to their phones.

The actress remained quarantined with hubby Anand Ahuja at their Delhi residence during the COVID-19 lockdown for two months. She is happy to reunite with her family ahead of her birthday.



