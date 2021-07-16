Sonam Kapoor expecting first child with Anand Ahuja?





After almost a year, Sonam Kapoor arrived in Mumbai and no sooner the actress touched down, speculation started doing the round that the actress is pregnant. Netizens started speculating that Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja.

Her dress-up fueled up the rumour. The actress donned an oversized blue jacket and social media users started asking whether Sonam is pregnant.

One social media users said, "I think she’s pregnant" while another one wrote, "She's pregnant it seems." Some even congratulated her for being pregnant.

Veteran actor and father Anil Kapoor came to receive his daughter at the airport. It was an emotional father-daughter reunion. Sonam broke down on seeing her father. It is almost a year they did not meet.

Sonam Kapoor was in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and due to pandemic lockdown and work, she could not visit her parents.

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018. Since then, the couple has been shuffling between Delhi and London and Mumbai as well.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in the upcoming film, ‘Blind’. The film is a remake of 2011 South Korean thriller and Sonam is playing the role of a visually challenged cop.