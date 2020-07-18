Sonam Kapoor enjoys sunny day in London, shares video





Sonam Kapoor headed to London with husband Anand Ahuja amid Covid-19 and the ‘Neerja’ actor stepped out to enjoy bright sunny day in London. The actress donned a grey tee with no make-up and long tresses open. Sonam shared a video of her which she captioned as 'No filter, just amazing natural light ?? also chirping birds make me ????' Sonam Kapoor also shared a selfie.

Sonam headed to London with her dearest husband Anand Ahuja amid Covid-19.

“London I’m back,” the actor captioned a video of Thames from above. “So beautiful,” she added, on footage of the landing.

A few days ago, Sonam also shared a list of books that Kapoor and Ahuja family are currently reading. She wrote in her post: "It's been strange, while we all struggle to keep ourselves safe from this virus - my family and I have found refuge in books we thought we'll never get the time to read. These days what we do is, we share our monthly reads on our family group. I'll also be putting up a few interesting ones from our Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine Reads here, hoping you guys get a chance to read them as well."