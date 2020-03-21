Sonam Kapoor dismisses pregnancy report





Sonam Kapoor's latest video shared on social media sparked off the rumor that the ‘Saawariya’ is pregnant. Her loose and comfortable white outfit sparked off the speculation. The video showed Sonam speaking to her mother-in-law from the window. The reason is that the actress and her husband Anand Ahuja returned from London vacation and as a preventive measure they have put themselves into self-quarantine.

Sonam Kapoor’s loose-fitting out and weight gain actually sparked off her pregnancy rumour which turned out to be totally false and baseless.

In a statement, a source said, "The rumours of Sonam's pregnancy are false and baseless." .