Sonam Kapoor denies pregnancy rumour with ‘first day of period’ post





Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor dismisses her pregnancy rumour with a sassy social media post. Sharing a picture of her drinking hot cup of tea, she wrote, “Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period…”

This bold post of the ‘Neerja’ actress has put her pregnancy speculation on rest.

It all started when Sonam Kapoor landed in Mumbai almost after a year dressed in a loose outfit. Since then, report of her being pregnant did the round on net.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in crime thriller ‘Blind’, directed by Shome Makhija.