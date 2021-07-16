Sonam Kapoor breaks down on meeting father Anil Kapoor after a year





Sonam Kapoor had an emotional reunion with father Anil Kapoor at the Mumbai international airport. Almost after a year, the ‘Neerja’ actress arrived in India.

Anil Kapoor came to receive his daughter at the airport. On meeting her father, she could not hold back her tears.

On Tuesday night, the veteran actor had come to pick Sonam up at the airport. The video of father-daughter reunion almost after a year surfaced on net.

Sonam Kapoor shared the news of her home coming on her Instagram handle. She had posted a picture of herself sitting in the flight and wrote, “home coming.”

A few hours after Sonam’s flight took off, Anand shared a picture of his wifey on social media and wrote, “Miss you already!”. To this, Sonam responded, “I miss you so much…”

Sonam Kapoor donned a blue midi dress with a structured jacket. She wore a face mask.

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018. Since then, the couple has been shuffling between Delhi and London and Mumbai as well.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in the upcoming film, ‘Blind’. The film is a remake of 2011 South Korean thriller in which Sonam is playing the role of a visually challenged cop.