Sonam Kapoor breaks down at sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding





Sonam Kapoor turned emotional on her darling sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding. Picture of her getting emotional shared on social media. Her husband Anand Ahuja is seen comforting Sonam. Anand can be seen standing behind and holding her hands.

Welcoming Karan to the family, Sonam wrote, “You’ve always been family. Your friendship is even more important than your title of being my brother-in-law. But I’m so ecstatic that you are! Love you @karanboolani."

The ‘Neerja’ actress also shared a bunch of gorgeous photos with her husband Anand Ahuja from the wedding ceremony and captioned the photos as, “#everydayphenomenal."

Sonam Kapoor had shared adorable picture with her sister, Rhea Kapoor from her wedding and wrote alongside, "Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you.