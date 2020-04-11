Sonam Kapoor bakes cake for hubby Anand Ahuja, in-laws in Delhi





Sonam Kapoor has baked a walnut cake for her husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws in Delhi and her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja is highly impressed. Her mom-in-law praised her loving daughter-in-law n her social media account.

Praising them for her efforts, Priya wrote, “Amazing cakes beta. How to manage the weight gain. Everybody is Loving them so much.” Her fans commented “yum” in the comments section. A fan even called her the “culinary queen.”

Sonam Kapoor shared the picture of the cake on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, “Made chocolate walnut cake today. I had run out of chocolate and @fortunegourmetindia sent me some amazing quality chocolate. Thanks so much @missdevi for organising. Love you.”

The ‘Neerja’ actress is seen in a black dress with some jewellery in the kitchen.

Sonam’s love for cooking is evident from the fact when Sonam asked her fans and friends to send her Mexican recipes on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “So I have been cooking for the FAM everyday. And today I’m doing veg Mexican. Any suggestions or recipes you guys ? Going into the kitchen. I don’t have black beans or anything canned. And I make everything from scratch.” And her cousin Mohit Marwah immediately forwarded her the recipe of a Mexican dish.