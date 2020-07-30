Sonam Kapoor arranges outdoor picnic for Anand on birthday





Sonam Kapoor’s darling husband Anand Ahuja turned a year older today and the doting wife and actress arranged an outdoor picnic for her husband.

Sharing his photo with Sonam from outdoor picnic, the birthday boy wrote, “Happening Right Now: my birthday gifts- @sonamkapoor & this outdoor picnic #everydayphenomenal #shotoniphoneSE.”

Sonam Kapoor arranged outdoor picnic table in a garden outside their house in Notting Hill. The couple is currently in London.

Anil Kapoor adorably wished his son-in-law on his 37th birthday. The veteran actor penned a heartwarming wish for his son-in-law. Alongside a series of photos with Anand, Anil Kapoor wrote, “You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers & a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you!”

Anand reacted to it with hands folded emoji and wrote, “the greatest blessings to have the families we have..and to have a father in law I can steal some poses from!”