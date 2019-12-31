Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja seal 2019 with a passionate kiss





Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja bade goodbye to the decade with a passionate kiss. Twinned in black, the couple who is vacationing together sealed the past decade with a kiss.

The actress captioned the post, “This past decade has been the most brilliant. I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends. I’ve made three films with @rheakapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass Ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices And taken our passion for fashion and started @wearerheson,” she said.

She also talked about marrying Anand in 2018, Sonam wrote, “I met my soulmate @anandahuja and got married to him and built a home together.” In the video, Anand and Sonam are seen kissing each other in the cold and sunny Italy.

“But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way,” she wrote.