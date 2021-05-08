Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja celebrate third wedding anniversary





Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated third year of blissful marriage on May 8th and wishes are pouring in from every corner.

Sonam Kapoor’s sister and producer Rhea Kapoor shared a lovely picture of the couple and wished them happy anniversary.

"Happy anniversary to my favourite people on the planet. Gotta make up for two years of lost adventures but we've got a lifetime to do ittttt! I feel like a part of my soul is missing. Love you so much. FaceTime family meetings will suffice till then. #everydayphenomenal," she says.

Sonam replied to her post, "Love you so so much rhee.. miss you".

Anand also wrote, "Rheee. Love you. Yes lots to make up! Soon".

Other celebrities also wished Sonam and Anand on their third anniversary.

"Happy anniversary @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja keep growing and keep spreading love," wrote Dia Mirza, while Amrita Arora wrote, "Happy anniversary."

The actress’s mother Sunita Kapoor also showered her love and wishes on them.

“Happy happy anniversary.. May God Bless you ???? May your love keep growing, increasing day by day. May your days ahead be filled with laughter, May you create wonderful memories in the years ahead. Love you both so much ????????,” Sunita wrote on Instagram.

Sonam’s close friend and musician Lisa Mishra also wished them by sharing a lovely photo of Sonam and Anand, she wrote, “Happy anniversary favourite humans. Sending you tons and tons of love from across the pond.” Anand’s mother Priya Ahuja also wished her son and daughter-in-law by sharing a photo from the couple’s wedding and wished them a happy marriage anniversary.