Sonam, Hrithik, Arjun react to Anil Kapoor’s shirtless beach pic





Age is just a number for one and only Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. The ‘Tezaab’ actor who has defied age shared a beach picture of his in which the veteran actor can be seen strolling on the beach sans shirt. The actor donned a black pants and sneakers with shades and cap on. Anil Kapoor looks absolutely fit and fine.

Sharing his picture from the beach, the actor posts a note which reads, "This papa doesn't preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach. Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food . The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating . Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans . I try and I battle . Some times I even fall. And what I've learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as it’s weakest link . So everyone in the house had to get involved."

Further, he explained how everyone in the house helped him to stay fit and wrote, "From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered round me at meal time . Fitness is never a one man/ women crusade , it’s about support and encouragement when we need it the most . (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truely a success )Is it easy ? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it..."

Everyone is highly impressed with Anil’s fitness and dedication to remain healthy.

Meanwhile, Hrithik commented on Anil's post and wrote, "I agree." Further, Sonam broke into laughter with the first part of his caption while Rhea was left speechless. Arjun Kapoor dropped a fire emoticon while Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "WTF!!"