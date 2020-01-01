Sonali Bendre prays at Golden Temple with husband, son on birthday





2019 has been a tough year for Sonali Bendre as she has successfully defeated cancer after a year long battle in New york. On her birthday, the actress headed to Golden Temple with her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer to pray to the Almighty for her good health and family.

Pictures from their visit to the Golden temple are doing all the round on net. She shared four pictures from the visit, one single picture of her son, second picture of Goldie Behl with Ranveer, the third one is of her with Goldie and the next is of the mother-son duo. She captioned the series of picture, “Gratitude” with Namaste emoji.

Her friends Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Maheep Kapoor and others wished Sonali on her birthday.

The actress sported a grey cloth and covered her head, she also draped a grey shawl around it. Both Goldie and Ranveer donned bright orange Sikh turbans.

Sonali was diagnosed with a high grade cancer in 2018 and last year almost after a year long treatment in New York she returned home.

Recalling her time in New York hospital in November, she had recently written: “This day, last year... we were in New York at the hospital. Since then, the Bendre-Behls have identified two time periods - B.C. (Before Cancer) and A.C. (After Cancer). Lately, my motto has been to move on & keep trying new things, and detoxing and rejuvenating is on top of the list.”