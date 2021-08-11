Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl wishes son Ranveer on 16th birthday





Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl’s son Ranveer Behl turned 16 today and the doting parents wished their son in the most adorable way.

Sonali shared a touching slideshow video of the time when he was born till, he turned 16th. Sharing the video, the actor captioned, ‘Boy turned man #Sweet16 @rockbehl’.

Papa Goldie Behl also shared a moving video of father-son relationship in which he is teaching his teenage son how to shave.

He captioned the post, “Dear Ranveer, Today is your big day. You turn 16. From carrying you on my shoulder to standing shoulder to shoulder with you, it’s been an amazing journey. These pictures remind me how quickly you have grown up. As you stand at the cusp of adulthood, I am really proud of the person you have become. Continue to grow, learn, explore… May your 16th year be as special as you are. Happy birthday! Love, Papa.”

Twinkle Khanna commented on Sonali’s post and wrote, “Wow! I still think of him a little boy” while Neetu Kapoor blessed him, “Awww bless him”. As Tahira Kashyap Khurrana called the video, ‘So sweet’ Zoya Akhtar commented, “Happy birthday to the both of you” (assuming that it was the birth of mother when Ranveer was born)

Other celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Karan Wahi, Sanjay Kapoor, Pooja Banerjee and more wished Ranveer on his special day.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl got married in 2002 and welcomed their son Ranveer on August 11 in 2005.