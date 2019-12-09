Sonakshi Sinha wishes dad Shatrughan Sinha on 73rd birthday





Veteran actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha turned 73 today and on his D-day, daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha wished her father in an adorable way by sharing a touchy picture of the father-daughter duo.

Twinning with father and holding him, the ‘Dabangg’ actress wrote, “Birthday boy,” followed by a cake emoji.

Luv Sinha also wished his father with a picture that he dug out from the archives. “Happybirthday to my #Hero #Family #Happy #Memories #Star #Legend #Shotgun #Idol #Shatrughansinha #Best #Father #fatherandson #Throwback #Monday #toomanyhastags,” he captioned it.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of Rajjo in ‘Dabangg 3’.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Sonakshi said that the Dabangg franchise was extremely special for her. “Every time I enter the set of Dabangg, it is a special feeling. I started my journey 10 years ago with that film. It was my debut film opposite Salman Khan. My equation will never change with him no matter how many films I sign and what I achieve as an actress. He helped me to find my calling; I did not even know that I can act and I am an actress now,” she said.

‘Dabangg 3’ is slated to hit theatres on December 20. Next she will be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', which is a recreation of 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk in the pivotal role. It will release on August 14, 2020.