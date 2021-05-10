Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia get Covid-19 vaccine





Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. On Monday, the ‘Akira’ actress took the jab.

Sharing a picture of her being vaccinated by a health worker, she wrote, "#Vaccine manjhe #Victory!!!"

Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, actors Ritiesh Meshmukh and his wife Genelia D’Souza took the shot. Sharing a picture of vaccination shot, the actor wrote, "Get Vaccinated!!! Let's fight this monster together.... #vaccinationdone #vaccination."

Genelia also shared a photo of her getting vaccinated on her Instagram handle along with the same caption, "Get Vaccinated!!! Let's fight this monster together.... #vaccinationdone #vaccination."

Earlier, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Johnny Lever, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anees Bazmee, Rohit Shetty, Homi Adajania, and choreographer Terence Lewis received their first dose of the vaccine. Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana, Shefali Shah also received COVID-19 vaccine.