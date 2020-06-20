Sonakshi Sinha, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal, Saqib Saleem quits Twitter





To stay away from negativity, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal and Saqib Saleem bade good-bye to twitter.

While deactivating her Twitter account, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out."

Within few minutes of her tweet, the ‘Dabangg’ actor deactivated her account. Sharing a screenshot of it on her Instagram profile with a caption in Hindi: "Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter." The ‘Akira’ actress has also deactivated the comments section in her Instagram post.

Sonakshi was followed by Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal, Saqib Saleem and filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, they too walked out of Twitter. An excerpt from Salim’s note read, “Hey Twitter, when we met for the first time, you were a lovely. A great platform to express feelings, gather knowledge and understand many different points of view. But, of late you seem to have gotten lost in all the hate everyone is so ready to throw at each other, a place of bullies, a place where abusing people is a normal code of conduct."

Aayush Sharma, on the other hand, wrote, “280 characters are less to define a human being but 280 characters are more than enough to spread fake news, hatred and negativity. Didn't sign up for this nasty herd mentality... khudda hafiz.”

Zaheer Iqbal, who was launched by Salman Khan in the film ‘Notebook’, bid farewell to the social networking platform by writing, “Goodbye Twitter.” Filmmaker and Huma Qureshi’s BF Mudassar Aziz also quit Twitter long back has now exited Instagram.