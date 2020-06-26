Son Aarav captures mom Twinkle Khanna’s 4 pm nap





On Thursday, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture on her Instagram account in which she is seen taking a nap on the couch. The picture has the actress turned author sleeping on the couch with a book and a pencil in hand. The candid picture was clicked by her son, Aarav.

"My son crept up and took this picture today. The little one and I were meant to be studying and reading together when I have fallen asleep with a pencil in my hand! Is it just me going through this peculiar phase where everyday around 4pm the brain just fogs up? #IWillGetYouForThisBhatiaBoy," she wrote.

Claiming to be experiencing the same, Srishti Behl Arya wrote, “Same to same! #4pmfog.” Twinkle went on to share a remedy with her and wrote, “it’s becoming a problem. I now put on a yoga nidra podcast, practise for 15 minutes and feel refreshed or then the whole evening I am like a zombie!”

A friend of the writer commented to the post, “Bhatia boy is the best ...miss him.” Clearing her ‘misconceptions’, Twinkle replied, “I woke up because the little one yelled at him for taking the pictures ... tried your recipe yesterday.”

When another friend commented that its age catching up with Twinkle, she replied in agreement, “I think that’s it-old age.”

Namrata Shirodkar also commented to the post, “Well I for one don’t know what day of the week it is !! They all seem the same to me these days.”