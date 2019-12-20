Sohail Khan’s birthday bash: Salman Khan, Sonakshi, Neha-Angad, Helen, Amrita grace





Sohail Khan celebrated his birthday on 20th December and it was attended by close family members and friends. Salman Khan was spotted arriving for the bash red tee, jacket and jeans. The birthday boy was seen in track pant and black tee.

Sohail Khan’s parents Salma and Salim Khan, Helen, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi made to the bash.

Sohail’s brother-in-law and producer Atul Agnihotri and his sister Alvira Khan turned up for the bash. Sister Arpita Khan Sharma was nowhere seen as her due date is very closer. Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan was also spotted. The actor’s close friend Abhishek Kapoor with his wife too graced. Amrita Arora too attended the birthday party of Sohail Khan. Salman’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani and actor Daisy Shah were also spotted at the bash.

Sonakshi Sinha and Sunny Leone with her husband Daniel Weber also made to the party. Salman is seen welcoming his parents as they arrived.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3’ hit the theatres yesterday and it made w hopping 22-23 crores on the opening day.













