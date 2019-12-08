Soha Ali Khan wishes mother Sharmila on 75th birthday





Soha Ali Khan wished her mother Sharmila Tagore on her 75th birthday. The actress wished her mommy with an adorable picture of her daughter Inaaya with her nani.

Sharing the picture, Soha wrote: “Birthday pancakes !!” the picture shows Inaaya sitting on Sharmila’s lap gazing at the camera and infront of them is a pancake, with Happy Birthday, written on the plate in chocolate sauce.

The picture received lots of favorable comments and birthday wishes from Soha’s close buddies. Sophie Choudhary, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza and Shweta Bachchan Nanda left red heart emojis in the comments section. Sophie Chaudhary commented, “Soooo gorgeous Happy bday Sharmilla aunty!! Lots of love.” While Neha wrote, “Happy happy happy birthday Sharmila aunty... we send you all our love. Come back soon Innu... Mehrunissa misses Inni.”

Meanwhile, the Pataudi family is currently at the Pataudi palace enjoying some precious family time.