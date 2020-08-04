Soha Ali Khan ties Rakhi to Bhai Saif Ali Khan





Not only Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has tied Rakhi to Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi but Soha Ali Khan has also tied Rakhi to brother Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Soha captioned the post of her tying rakhi to Saif: "It's not the visible thread but the invisible bonds that tie siblings together - a shared childhood, experiences only they have had that have made them who they are. It is a bond unlike any other and one that should be nurtured and celebrated. Happy Raksha Bandhan."

The brother-sister duo was dressed in traditional outfits. Soha looked simple yet elegant in a bright dress while Saif donned white kurta pyjama.