Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu wedding anniversary, Saif-Kareena hosts party





Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted 5th wedding anniversary party for Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. The private bash was attended by close friends and relatives. Kareena’s cousin Aadar Jain turned up with rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria. The couple twinned in black outfit. They looked very happy together.

Ranbir Kapoor opted for a casual look while Malaika Arora flaunted her well toned figure in a black full-sleeved crop top and a pair of silver joggers.

Meanwhile, the attraction of the evening Soha Ali Khan donned a causal outfit while Kunal Kemmu goes traditional with kurta-pyjama set along with a red Nehru jacket.

On Saturday, Kunal wished his dearest wife with an unseen video from their wedding on the photoblogging site, the actor wrote, “Happy Anniversary. It’s been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for being your wonderful and sometimes not so wonderful self. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife. Thank you for making me a father and giving me a new life.”

Soha shared another video from their wedding and wrote, “Always. @khemster2.” The actress also shared a video of their first dance as a married couple on her Instagram story.

After being in a courtship for several years, Kunal and Soha entered into wedlock on January 25, 2015. They have a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, born on September 29, 2017.

















