Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Tuesday, 22nd June 2021,05:06


Married Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The actress shared a video of her getting the jab.

Sharing the video, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Got the jab! #covid_19 #vaccine How about you?”. She was dressed on a white tee and blued denim.

On Monday, Kunal had written: "Vaccinated and ready to get back on set. #vaccinationdone #staysafe."

Soha and Kunal got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya in 2017.


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media