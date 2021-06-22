Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine





Married Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The actress shared a video of her getting the jab.

Sharing the video, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Got the jab! #covid_19 #vaccine How about you?”. She was dressed on a white tee and blued denim.

On Monday, Kunal had written: "Vaccinated and ready to get back on set. #vaccinationdone #staysafe."

Soha and Kunal got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya in 2017.