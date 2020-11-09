Soha Ali Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Swara Bhaskar celebrate Kamala Harris win





Kamala Harris created history by became the first female, first black person and also the first person of South Asian origin to hold the office of vice presidential in the US. A bevy of Indian celebrities including Kajal Aggarwal, Soha Ali?Khan, Neha Dhupia, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, filmmaker Omir among many others wished Kamala Harris on her victory.

Soha Ali Khan wrote on her Instagram account, “Every vote does indeed count! Congratulations to the American President and Vice President Elect @joebiden and especially @kamalaharris for becoming the first woman, first person of colour and first person of Asian descent elected to the country’s second-highest office.”

Newly married Kajal Aggarwal shared her thought, “Congratulations to @KamalaHarris for becoming the first female and first South Asian Vice President elect . Such an inspiration.”

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram Stories and simply wrote: “Madam Vice President.”

A delighted Onir wrote: “Yes Yes Yes....Ab Ke sarkar ....” followed by a bunch of dancing man emojis.

Shibani Dandekar wrote: “Cngratulations to President - elect Joe Biden and Vice President - elect Kamala Harris.” Richa Chadha wrote: “#KamalaHarris zindabad.”

Swara Bhasker, retweeting a Neeraj Ghaywan tweet, wrote: “YES! Let’s remember common folk who thru the Trump presidency held the President & govt. accountable to the constitutional values of USA! Women’s March, lawyers against travel ban, #blacklivesmatter activists & others. They made Trump’s defeat possible!”

Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to be the next US president.