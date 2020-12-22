Soha Ali Khan invites Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi for Christmas dinner





Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia are the best of buddies and so are their kids. Soha’s daughter Inaaya and Neha’s daughter Mehr are good pals. Soha invited Neha, her actor husband Angad Bedi for Christmas dinner along with their daughter.

Picture of the prive dinner party was shared on net. It showed the table is set for dinner and desserts served.

Recently, when Neha celebrated her birthday, Soha took to her Instagram and penned a heart-warming message that read, "When Neha walks into a room everybody notices. If you don’t see her, you hear her. And when she leaves the room she takes a little something from it with her. Not in a kleptomaniac swiping your cutlery sort of way but in the way, the air seems to go a little flat and limp on her departure. @nehadhupia Happy Birthday you bright shining star!! Welcome to the decade of deliverance!”



