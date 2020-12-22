Soha Ali Khan invites Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi for Christmas dinner
Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia are the best of buddies and so are their kids. Soha’s daughter Inaaya and Neha’s daughter Mehr are good pals. Soha invited Neha, her actor husband Angad Bedi for Christmas dinner along with their daughter.
Picture of the prive dinner party was shared on net. It showed the table is set for dinner and desserts served.
Recently, when Neha
celebrated her birthday, Soha took to her Instagram and penned a heart-warming
message that read, "When Neha walks into a room everybody notices. If you
don’t see her, you hear her. And when she leaves the room she takes a little
something from it with her. Not in a kleptomaniac swiping your cutlery sort of
way but in the way, the air seems to go a little flat and limp on her
departure. @nehadhupia Happy Birthday you bright shining star!! Welcome to the
decade of deliverance!”