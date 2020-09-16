So grateful you were born, Priyanka Chopra’s birthday wish for Nick Jonas





Nick Jonas celebrated his 28th birthday and his loving wife and actress Priyanka Chopra wished him in the most adorable way. Priyanka dedicated a video to Nick Jonas on his special day. Sharing it, Priyanka wrote ‘so grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love’.

Priyanka and Nick’s fans showered love on the couple. “WE STAN JIJU,” wrote a fan. “Aww happy birthday Nick Love the fancam,” wrote another. Even Katrina Kaif wished him happy birthday in the comments section.

In an interview with Vogue in 2018, Priyanka said, “We hung out for a couple of hours. He patted my back before he left.” Nick added, “There was no kiss. There was nothing.”

Nick revealed why he did not kiss Priyanka on their first date. The singer patted her back instead of kissing her. As Priyanka expressed disbelief at the ‘back pat’, Nick told the magazine, “She’s still upset about that.” However, he explained that he did not make a move on her, as her mother was in the house. “I thought it was a respectful first night,” he said. “It was too respectful if you ask me,” she jokingly complained.

Nick and Priyanka got married in Jodhpur in December according to Hindu and Christian rituals.

In May, Nick wished Priyanka on their two-year anniversary of their first date. “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years,” he wrote.