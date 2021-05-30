Sneha Ullal’s bridal photoshoot is a replica of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan





Bollywood actress Shena Ullal is always compared to former beauty queen turned actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in terms of looks. Now a new bridal photoshoot of Sneha has been surfaced on net and it again spark comparison.

Netizens call her the Aishwarya’s 'doppelganger'. The elegant picture of ‘Lucky: No Time for Love’ actress showed her dressed in a red lehenga choli and stunning ornaments. No sooner the pictures surfaced online, social media users again drew comparisons. One internet user commented, “Aishwarya rai Xerox” while another one wrote, “Full Ash”.

Speaking about the constant comparisons, Sneha had told IANS, "I am so comfortable in my own skin and all those comparisons didn't bother me. Also, that was also their PR strategy on how to describe me. That thing actually emphasized the entire comparison. Otherwise, it may not have been such big deal.” Sneha went on to feature in several Telugu and Tamil films, and made her digital debut too.

For the unversed, Sneha Ullal was launched by superstar Salman Khan in 2005. She played the leading lady opposite Salman in ‘Lucky No Time For Love’. She later starred in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Aryan but failed to gain success.

She achieved success in the Telugu film industry with movies like Nenu Meeku Telusa, Ullasamga Utsahamga, Maratha Kaja and more. However, after taking a break in 2015, Sneha Ullal made a comeback with Zee5 web series Expiry Date last year.