Sneak-Peek into lovebirds Sidharth-Kiara’s Maldives vacay





Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani headed to Maldives to ring in New Year and the couple gave us a glimpse of their romantic gateway.

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram stories to share pictures from the overwater villa where he is put up. The first picture shows us a glimpse of dining area inside the villa, and the glass panel on the flooring gives a view of the water below. Another picture shows Sidharth Malhotra relaxing and overlooking the beautiful ocean.

The last but not the least most talked about picture is of Kiara Advani. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actress took to her Instagram account to post a picture of her standing near the infinity pool overlooking the ocean. Kiara was dressed in a sizzling backless outfit.