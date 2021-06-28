Sneak peek into Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s quick breakfast





Married couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took a quick break from parenting duties and had breakfast together.

Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote, 'When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious.'

The picture shows Anushka in a new hair style taking a bite of some food, whereas Virat is seen having a cup of hot beverage.

Fans showered love on the couple and dropped sweet comments on the post. One fan wrote, 'Love you so much #Virushka,' another fan wrote, 'Lovely'. “You guys are so cute,” another wrote. “Vamika keeping you up at night?” asked another.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter in January this year and the new parents have decided not to share their baby's picture on social media. During a social media chat, the cricketer said, “No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Recently, Anushka got a new hairstyle and she thanked Sonam Kapoor for suggesting the hairstylist. She wrote, 'When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more.. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this.. You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting us.' Sonam Kapoor commented, 'You look amazing'.