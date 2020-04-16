Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta blessed with a baby girl





TV couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta is blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday. Sharing the good news, the new mommy wrote, "Our princess has arrived. 15.04.2020." The picture is too cute to handle and it showed Gautam Gupta holding his "bundle of joy" on social media. He wrote: "Daddy's bundle of joy."

Congratulatory messages from their friends and fans are pouring from every corner.

The couple's co-star Radhika Madan wrote, "Whaaaaat!!!congratulations you guys!!!!! (sic)"

Actress Dia Mirza, who 's a friend of the couple wrote, "Oh YAYYYYYYYY SO SO SO HAPPY! This is the best news. Can't wait to meet our little angel."

Arjun Bijlani, Mahhi Vij, Kishwer Merchantt, Ruslaam Mumtaz, Kratika Sengar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Tanya Sharma, Sara Khan and many more wished the couple on being parents.

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta got married on November 23, 2017 and announced the pregnancy in December last year. The couple met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's family drama 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' and fell in love.