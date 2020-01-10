Smriti Irani slams Deepika Padukone over JNU visit





Union Minister and former TV actress Smriti Irani targeted Deepika Padukone for visiting JNU. The ‘Chhapaak’ actress visited JNU and stood with the protesters in solidarity. Her visit has sparked controversy.

Speaking at an event in Chennai on Thursday, Irani said, “I think that anybody who has read the news knew where you are going to stand... knew that you are standing with people who celebrate every time a CRPF jawan is killed".

“I would rather know what her political affiliation is than not know... I can’t deny her that right that she will stand next to people who will beat up other girls who don’t see eye-to-eye ideologically in private parts. That’s her freedom (sic),” she said.

“She made her political affiliation known in 2011 that she supports the Congress party,” she said. “It’s her right (to) stand next to people who say Bharat tere tukde honge,” the minister added. She was referring to an old interview of the actor in which she reportedly supports Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minster

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga urged people to boycott her film. Union minister Prakash Javadekar, responding to his party leaders’ comments, had said on Wednesday: “Why only artistes, any common man can go anywhere to express his opinion, there cannot be any objection.”