Smriti Irani pays last tribute to Raj Kaushal





Actor turned politician Smriti Irani paid heartfelt tribute to filmmaker Raj Kaushal. Sharing a monochrome picture of Raj, Smriti wrote, ‘Om Shanti’ with folded-hands emoji.

Smriti and Mandira worked together in the popular soap ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, where the latter played the role of Dr. Mandira Kapadia.

Raj Kaushal passed away at around 4:30 am in the morning due to cardiac arrest.

His last rites was held at a funeral ground in Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Mandira performed the last rites of her husband. Samir Soni, Rohit Roy and wife Manasi Joshi Roy, and Ashish Chaudhary were among others who were present during the final journey of Raj.

Speaking about their personal life, the couple tied the knot on February 14, 1999. They were blessed with two children, son Veera and daughter Tara whom the adopted last year.