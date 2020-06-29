Slipped into depression after split with Karan Patel, Kamya Panjabi





Kamya Punjabi is happily settled with businessman Shalabh Dang but the actress revealed that she slipped into depression after breaking-up with boyfriend and actor Karan Patel. She has stopped eating, sleeping timely. It took her two-and-a-half years to get back on her feet.

In an interview with The Times of India, Kamya said, “Frankly, after Karan it took me two-and-a-half years to get back to a normal life. It is after two-and-a-half years that I started loving my life. I was eating, sleeping on time, talking to my friends and going to work and coming back.”

“After the breakup, I had gone under a shell, I was not eating, sleeping. I didn’t feel like doing anything. I was into depression. I was undergoing counselling and there were lots of things happening,” she added.

Kamya Panjabi said that she is in a happy space now. “And now, when I have started living my life, I am not ready to compromise or sacrifice for anyone or for anything. It felt like I was out of jail and I am not ready to go inside it again,” she said.



Speaking about Karan Patel, he is happily married to Ankita Bhargava and the couple has a daughter Mehr together.