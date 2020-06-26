Sister Anshula wishes dearest brother Arjun Kapoor on birthday





Today, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor Arjun Kapoor turned 35 and his darling sister Anshula Kapoor wished her dearest brother with a heartfelt note.

Sharing an adorable picture with Arjun, Anshula wrote, "Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me."

Speaking about their late mom Mona Kapoor, Anshula wrote, "You’ve never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her. You’ve given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it." Adding, "YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love."

Sonam Kapoor also took to her social media account to wish her cousin brother. She shared picture from her wedding to wish Arjun. Sonam wrote a sweet note for him. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday my darling brother.. you bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you’ve gone through. Thanks for always being my corner no matter what antics I’m up to. Love you lots brother dear.”

Wishes are pouring in from fans and close ones on Arjun's birthday.