Single father Tusshar Kapoor opens up on marriage plans





Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor is a single father to son Laksshya. The actor welcomed his baby boy via surrogacy in 2016.

He is a doting father to his son and Tusshar has no plans to get married in future.When asked if he feels the need to tie the knot someday, the ‘Golmaal’ actor said, "Never, because I wouldn't have gone through the process of becoming a single parent if I had any doubts about it. I did it at a time and age when I was ready for it and willing to take on the responsibility. I feel like I'm taking the right step. And as of today, I feel like my day is fulfilled because I have so many things to do with my son. There's no other option I could have opted for, and I wouldn't have had it any other way. I will not share myself with anybody in the world right now or in the future. So all's well that ends well," he said.

Tusshar said in another interview that parenting is not gender-specific. "Parental instincts are universal and definitely not gender-specific. Some friends from the US exposed me to the idea of being a single parent, with examples of a few people who chose this route and started a family," he said.

He said that it was filmmaker Prakash Jha who suggested to become father through surrogacy. “A mother changes the diaper and feeds the children; people think that’s all there is to parenting. Parenting is as vast as a galaxy. Parenting starts with unconditional love followed by being involved in your child’s growth in life and standing by them through milestones. A father has a different way of expressing their feelings- they can be less protective with a different style of parenting. The attitude and approach may be different, but the instincts and feelings are all the same,” Tusshar said.