Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi hits out at Neha Dhupia





‘Nepotism’ has divided Bollywood in two parts. Some celebs think it really exist and some things it is irrelevant. Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has a different opinion on this burning matter. She feels more than nepotism, bootlicking is prevalent in the industry and she cites Neha Dhupia’s example.

In her tweet, Suchitra said that because filmmaker Karan Johar favours her Neha gets all her work. Questioning Neha’s credibility as host of TV shows, the singer wrote, “Peeps its not #nepotisminbollywood one shld aggravate against but chamchagiri. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohar s new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!! - shes no blood relative or star kid is she”.

“Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely...true in all fields. Be it #Politics or #Bollywood or anything. Perspective is everything. The egoistic & powerdrunk mind ceases to see right from wrong . Just my two cents. Om Shanti,” she wrote in another tweet.

Neha sharply reacted to Suchitra's comment, “Dear ma’am , This is possibly the most distasteful and disgraceful tweet I have read ( trust me I have read a lot) to reduce a friendship of many years, that you know nothing about speaks volumes of you and the time you have at hand. I am proud to be self made ... a proud daughter , wife and mother .. and I have the deepest regards for women who can acknowledge that. #strongwomensupportstrongwomen.”

Suchitra later tweeted, “I knew i would get trolled. i have nothing personal against anyone. Of course nobody survives without talent. But do hear what a lot of people are saying - & young kids bng boycotted bec of this whole nepotism debate. Its groupism that thrives (i used the word chamchagiri).”