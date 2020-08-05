Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to hospital





Noted singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been tested positive for Covid-19 and he has been admitted to a Chennai hospital. The 74-year-old singer said that he had mild symptoms of corona. The National award singer shared a video from the hospital on Wednesday, in which he got admitted to the hospital for the safety of his family members Talking about his health condition, he wrote, "Last two to three days, I have been having a little discomfort. Discomfort means little chest congestion, which for a singer is nonsense. Had cold and on and off fever. These three things, otherwise no problem. But I didn't want to take it easy, so I went to the hospital and checked. They said it was just a mild, very mild case of corona."

"They said I can stay home and self-quarantine myself. But I didn't want to do that. It is very tough with all the family. They are very concerned, they can't leave you alone. So, I got admitted to the hospital. All my friends are here, they are taking good care of me. I am in good hands. And I have good health," said SP Balasubrahmanyam. "Nobody has to worry about this one. So please don't bother to call me to find out how I am. I am perfectly alright except the cold and fever. Fever has also subsided."

"In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home. Thanks for the concern. Lot of people have been calling me. I couldn't attend all the calls. I have come here mostly to take rest so there won't be any disturbance to me and to take medication," SP Balasubrahmanyam can be heard saying in the video clip.

Wishing the legendary singer a speedy recovery!