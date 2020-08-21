Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam remains critical





Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s condition remains to be critical. On August 5th, he is tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to the hospital. Initially, he was doing well but gradually his condition deteriorated. Currently, he is on ventilator support and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),



“Our multi-disciplinary team of clinicians have been actively collaborating with national and international experts and continue to monitor his closely monitor his vital parameters,” Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director – Medical Services, MGM He...



Balu’s son SP Charan released a video in which he thanked all the fans and the celebrities for praying for the recovery of his father. In the video, he said, "There has not been any major development in my father's health condition so far. So, I realise that there is not much to update. Again, as I said, we are keeping the hope alive and are faithful and confident that all the prayers that are being showered upon him and his family are definitely going to help him recover as early as possible. "

Charan further added, "I would also like to thank the film industry, music industry, and people all over the country who are getting together this evening at 6 pm for a mass prayer for my father. We, as a family, are very grateful for your love and affection. People who are praying for us and my father, we are grateful to everyone who initiated this mass prayer for my father's well-being."

He concluded the video by saying, "I'm at a loss of words. We bow down to you. Your prayers will not go in vain. God has a conscience, so I'm confident he will come back soon. All thanks to good-hearted souls all around the globe. Your prayers give us hope."

We wish the singer a speedy recovery!