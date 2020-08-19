Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam getting better, off ventilator





Noted singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is recovering well. He has been out of ventilator support. His sister SP Sailaja informed about his health update in a voice note.

Last Friday, the legendary singer was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MGM Healthcare, Chennai after his health deteriorated. He was tested positive for the coronavirus on August 5.

In a voice note, she shared on Tuesday, she said: “He’s getting better with each passing day and the progress is evident. Doctors are very happy. He has been taken off the ventilator but he’s still being closely monitored. He’s also able to pass urine freely. I know that the whole world is praying for him and he’ll come out of this situation very soon.”

SPB’s ill-health sent shock waves across the nation. Several film personalities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Mahesh Babu and many others prayed for his speedy recovery.

Rajinikanth, who enjoys a long association with SPB, shared a video wshing for the singer’s speedy recovery. “For over 50 years in many languages, SP Balasubrahmanyam has mesmerized audiences with his voice. I’m glad to know he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized and becoming critical. I pray for his speedy recovery,” Rajinikanth said in a video message on Monday.

On Sunday, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s sonSP Charan said in a video message on Facebook, updating about his dad's health condition “Dad was shifted from the 3rd floor ICU to an exclusive ICU on the 6th floor. The pleasant news is there is some mobility. He is moving around a little bit and signed thumbs up to the doctors and is able to recognise them. He is still on life support, he is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. Doctors see it as a very good sign that he is on a road towards getting better. There is a lot of effort from the medical team and he will take a long time for recovery. But, we are all hopeful.”