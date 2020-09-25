Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies: Shahrukh, Aamir, Salman, Akshay pay tribute





Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away in a private hospital in Chennai and condolence messages are pouring in every corner.

Bollywood actors like Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and many more took to their social media handles to share heartfelt tributes for the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Taking it to his micro-blogging site, Aamir Khan tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Shri S P Balasubrahmanyam. My heartfelt condolences to the family. We have lost one of the most talented artists of our times. Rest in Peace sir".

Shahrukh Khan tweeted, "Condolences to SP Balasubrahmanyam sir’s family and friends on the loss. May the legendary singer’s soul Rest In Peace... Will miss his soothing voice." Apart from these two superstars, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, AR Rahman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rana Daggubati and many more from the entertainment industry have offered their condolences on respective social media.

Salman Khan also mourned the death of the singer, who sang so many hit songs for him. He wrote on Twitter, “Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP.”

Rajinikanth also paid tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam in a heartfelt video. “SP Balasubrahmanyam’s voice will ring in our ears for a hundred years. He was loved by people for his humility more than his voice. He respected everyone. Only SP Balasubrahmanyam had sung in so many languages among other singers,” the actor said in Tamil.

Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Great human being and an incredible singer...Lucky to have had him dub for me...give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film. S P Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly...my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family," he wrote.

Akshay Kumar shared a picture from a session when he interacted with SPB at a virtual concert. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji. Just a few months back I'd interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown. He seemed hale, hearty and his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts and prayers with his family."

"Very sad to hear of the passing of the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam ji. A doyen of our industry. Condolences to his family and millions of fans. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Abhishek Bachchan.

"SP Balasubrahmanyam Sir's voice dominated my initial years of cinema. He, of course, had been a legend from long before. Sad to learn of his passing. Condolences to his family," tweeted Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn's wife, actress Kajol, mourned the veteran singer with these words: "Yet another legendary artist lost in this year. Really saddened to hear about the passing of S P Balasubrahmanyam sir. My condolences to his family and dear ones."

Veteran actress Hema Malini paid tribute to the late singer, she wrote, "End of an era! Versatile musical genius passes away. S P Balasubrahmanyam succumbs to the terrible covid virus after a prolonged battle in hospital. God give him peace. He will be missed by all."

Madhuri Dixit tweeted, "End of an era... Your voice will always remain in our hearts S P Balasubraniam ji. The way you weaved magic with your music is umatched. Rest in peace and my heartfelt condolences to the family in grief," wrote the actress.

Riteish Deshmukh in his tribute quoted a line from SPB's song and wrote: "With a heavy heart I say, Saathiya ye tune kya kiya."

"RIP S P Balasubrahmanyam Sir. Thank you for the years of creating magic with your memorable singing. Deepest condolences to the family," wrote Farhan Akhtar.

Recipient of the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, and a winner of six National Awards, S P Balasubrahmanyam sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages.