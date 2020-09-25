Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies of Covid-19 at 74





Noted singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away due to coronavirus complications. He was 74.

SPB’s son SP Charan told reporters at MGM Healthcare in Chennai, “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm.”

His condition was very critical. The 74-year-old actor underwent treatment in MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

The press release said, “His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition”.

On August 5th, he is tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to the hospital.

May his soul rest in peace!